Because of the IRS’s ‘enormous challenges,’ Americans may face delays in receiving their tax refunds this year, the Treasury Department warns.

Tax refunds may be delayed this year due to the IRS’s ‘enormous challenges,’ according to Treasury.

Treasury officials have warned that Americans may face another year of tax refund delays due to the IRS’s “enormous challenges.”

It comes after the IRS announced yesterday that it will begin accepting tax returns on January 24, with an April 18 deadline.

In recent years, budget cuts and stimulus programs have increased the IRS’ workload.

Treasury officials predict a “frustrating season” for taxpayers as a result of the pandemic’s delays, according to the Washington Post.

According to the IRS website, there were still 6 million unprocessed individual returns as of December 23, 2021.

In January 2022, the IRS had another 2 million unprocessed amended tax returns to deal with.

There are still millions of unprocessed returns, and there are fewer IRS offices in person.

These facilities are critical for processing paper forms, but many of them were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By definition, no matter how much more efficient you are, you can’t lose 25% of the workforce and expect to do the same volume of work,” John Koskinen, the IRS commissioner under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, told the Washington Post.

“It’s a problem that affects everyone — information technology, revenue agents, and phone operators.”

The following services could be affected:

“We are unable to provide the level of service and enforcement that our taxpayers and tax system deserve and need in many areas,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a separate statement.

“This is a source of frustration for taxpayers, IRS employees, and myself.”

Starting on January 24, you can expedite your return by filing as soon as possible.

You should not put off filing your taxes because the longer you wait, the busier the IRS will become.

Filing electronically is another excellent way to expedite your refund.

You won’t have to worry about things getting lost in the mail if you file electronically.

When filing, double-check that all of your information is current.

When information is incorrect, it can cause delays in receiving your refund.

Finally, because your refund will simply appear in your bank account, direct deposit is the simplest and fastest method of receiving it.

It eliminates the risk of a refund check being misplaced, stolen, or returned to the IRS as undeliverable.

Direct deposit, above all, is cost-effective.

Every paper refund costs more than a dollar, but each direct deposit costs only a dime.

