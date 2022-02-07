Because our landlord refuses to make repairs, we are being evicted from our home with our three children.

Our three children and I are being evicted from our home because our landlord refuses to make repairs.

Claire Wanless, 29, and her partner Gary Dormer, 44, claim their three-bedroom Liverpool home is riddled with damp and mold, with the remains of a cannabis farm even discovered in the loft.

The couple pays £600 per month to rent the home, but claim they were served with an eviction notice in November after complaining about the condition of the property.

“The first thing I noticed was the kitchen sink leaking,” Claire told the Mirror.

“On the back, there is black mold.

It stinks when you wash the dishes.

“After that, the loft was covered in plastic bags and heaps of soil.”

“Police confirmed it was a marijuana farm.”

To this day, the majority of it remains up there.”

Claire and Gary claim their landlord is using a loophole to evict them rather than making necessary repairs.

“One of the lights in my daughter’s room is broken, so we’ve been told not to touch it,” Claire explained.

“We reported it to the appropriate authorities, but after seven months of little to no repairs, I’d had enough, so I sought legal advice.”

“It was at that point that I learned about no-fault evictions.”

The landlady has every right to evict us.

“We don’t have any relatives who can take us in, so we’ll be stuck.”

Claire and Gary say they are fighting the eviction notice and have even offered to make some repairs themselves, but they are concerned that bailiffs will show up on their doorstep.

It comes as renter rules are set to change, including the elimination of no-fault evictions.

The changes were announced in the government’s Levelling Up White Paper earlier this month, and include new rules affecting Brits who live in private rented housing.

White Papers are policy documents that outline what the government intends to enact into law and allow other MPs to examine the plans.

It is not certain that it will become law this year because it must first pass through several stages of debate.

But it does mean that we’re one step closer to giving renters more rights.

The rule changes aim to better protect millions of renters by cracking down on rogue landlords and ensuring that families live in higher-quality housing.

Families will have more protection to stay in their homes now that a rule allowing landlords to evict tenants for no reason has been repealed.

The “no-fault” Section 21

