Because the program will expire in four months, there is an urgent deadline to apply for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check payment. Here’s what you should do.

Because the program will end in four months, there is an urgent deadline to apply for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check payment – here’s what you should do.

THE FEDERAL RESERVE has begun a stimulus program to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

However, because the program is set to expire in spring 2022, Americans will only have a limited time to benefit from it.

Unless Congress comes to an agreement, the US government’s stimulus checks appear to be coming to an end.

Until then, many states have devised their own assistance programs for residents.

With its bond-buying spree, the Federal Reserve has followed suit.

The goal of the program was to keep interest rates low, increase market liquidity, and stimulate economic recovery.

Directors of the Federal Reserve decided to cut bond purchases from (dollar)120 billion per month to (dollar)105 billion and then (dollar)90 billion per month.

It is now reducing spending by (dollar)30 billion per month, with the program set to end in March 2022.

The main reason for the shift is an increase in inflation as a result of bond purchases.

Fearing that inflation will become stuck at a high rate, the Federal Reserve is rapidly reducing stimulus.

Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Group Investors, said, “The Fed apparently just woke up to the inflationary pressures consuming the US economy.”

“With Consumer Price Inflation hovering around 7%, it’s no surprise that the Fed is speeding up its tapering.

“If they had a magic wand, I think they’d want to stop it completely because it’s not needed in the economy right now,” Kenneth Rosen, a housing economist at the University of California, said.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog on stimulus checks…

“Every asset class has a lot of money flowing through it.”