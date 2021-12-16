Before a crucial meeting, the IMF advises the Bank of England to avoid inaction.

Before a key meeting, the IMF advises the Bank of England to take action.

According to a financial institution, careful communication is required to lay the groundwork with markets for more frequent policy moves.

Before its key monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised the Bank of England to avoid inaction on interest rates due to rising inflation.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19Omicron, policymakers will have to weigh risks when deciding on a pace,” the IMF said in its United Kingdom Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission.

The Bank of England’s inaction, according to the international financial institution, could continue to raise costs and allow for further inflation.

However, it warned that taking action on interest rates too soon could stifle the economy’s recovery.

“It’s critical to avoid inaction bias,” the statement stated.

“To lay the groundwork with markets for potentially more frequent policy moves, careful communication would be required.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, annual consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in October, the highest 12-month inflation rate since November 2011.

The Bank of England will release November inflation data on Wednesday, one day before its next meeting.