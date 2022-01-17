Before applications close, you only have HOURS left to claim monthly (dollar)660 guaranteed payments.

Before applications close, you only have HOURS to claim monthly (dollar)660 guaranteed payments.

The deadline for Americans to apply for a (dollar)660 monthly payment is today.

Last week, Shreveport, Louisiana, launched its universal basic income program, which will help those in need on a regular basis.

For a period of 12 months, 110 families in the city will receive (dollar)660 monthly payments.

To be eligible, a city resident must be a single parent with an income of 120 percent of the federal poverty level.

A single parent is defined as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian with a school-aged child, according to the city.

The child must be at least three years old and under the age of twenty in August 2021.

The city also stated that you cannot live with a partner if you are not married.

However, the deadline for claiming the funds is approaching, and eligible families only have a few hours to complete an application.

Because today is Martin Luther King Jr.’s federal holiday, no in-person assistance is available.

The day has arrived.

Shreveport will hold two lotteries as part of its selection process.

After that, participants will be randomly assigned to either a “treatment intervention group” or a “control group.”

The guaranteed income will be given to the intervention group.

The control group will not be paid, but they will be invited to participate in future research projects.

Within three weeks of the application closing, the city will notify the selected participants.

Shreveport is one of many cities across the country that have begun to implement UBI programs.

Many of these locations are testing Universal Basic Income (UBI) with funds from the American Rescue Act to see how it affects low-income Americans.

You can begin claiming an (dollar)8,000 IRS payment this month if you’re looking for other ways to make money.

In the coming month, up to 100,000 Americans will receive automatic stimulus checks.

Find out if you’re one of the millions of Americans who has yet to receive a stimulus payment.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.