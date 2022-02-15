Before tax season begins, the IRS has launched a new tool to make YOUR life easier – here’s where you can find it RIGHT NOW.

The IRS has released a new tool to help you prepare for tax season – here’s where you can find it RIGHT NOW.

IN TIME FOR TAX SEASON, THE IRS has released a new tool that will make taxpayers’ lives much easier.

The agency announced Monday that it has launched a new special tax season page on its website that will provide users with the most up-to-date details and information for the 2022 tax season.

The “special tax season alerts” page, which will be accessible from the IRSgov home page, will also keep users informed about the agency’s ongoing efforts to address the backlog of previously filed tax returns.

Given the fact that several significant tax law changes occurred last year, it’s critical for taxpayers to stay up to date on the most recent information.

“The IRS is taking a number of steps to ensure a smooth tax season, as well as taking additional steps to address the inventory of tax returns filed last year,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“We’re off to a great start in terms of processing tax returns and issuing refunds.”

However, we want people to be able to easily access the most up-to-date information.

This new page serves as a one-stop shop for people and the tax community to get the most up-to-date information.”

The IRS reports that more than 4 million tax refunds totaling nearly (dollar)10 billion have already been issued since the start of the tax season on January 24.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging taxpayers to double-check their tax returns for accuracy and to file electronically with direct deposit to receive returns faster.

You’ll need to gather important information, including two key documents, whether you’re filing electronically or with the help of a tax professional.

The government mailed Americans economic stimulus checks last year, which must be accounted for.

Letter 6475 is the one you’re looking for.

You’ll also need to include any payments you received in advance for child tax credits.

Letter 6419 is the one you want to look for.

If you misplaced one of these letters, the IRS says the information is available online.

You must create an account in order to see how much you owe, make and track payments, and view payment plan details.

The IRS advises that you have all of the necessary information on hand in order to avoid delays and receive a faster refund.

