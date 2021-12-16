Before the critical Fed meeting, the US stock market opens lower.

The stock market in the United States begins the day lower ahead of a crucial Fed meeting.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce three rate hikes in 2022, as well as a faster pace of tapering.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Stocks in the United States began the day lower on Wednesday, ahead of the conclusion of a crucial Federal Reserve meeting.

At 9:35 a.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was trading at 35,502, down 41 points, or 0.12%.

The SandP 500 was unchanged at 4,633 a.m. EDT.

The Nasdaq dropped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 15,230.

The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, increased by 1.5 percent to 22.22.

The dollar index was unchanged at 96.55, but the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes increased to 1.472 percent, up 2.3 percentage points.

Gold fell 0.3 percent to (dollar)1,765 per ounce, while silver fell 1.3 percent to (dollar)21.66 for the second day in a row.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)72.93 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was trading at (dollar)69.86.

After its two-day meeting later Wednesday, the Fed is expected to signal three rate hikes for 2022 and accelerate the pace of tapering, the process of reducing asset purchases.