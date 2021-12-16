Before the holidays, 11 states and cities are distributing stimulus checks and other payments.

The funds could be distributed as a one-time stimulus check or as a series of recurring payments known as universal basic income.

However, Americans will receive money for the holidays in either case.

We explain which states and cities may send you a check before the year’s end.

A total of nine million Californians will receive checks as part of the Golden State Stimulus II program before the end of the year, according to estimates.

According to the state’s public affairs office, the latest round of payments includes 794,000 paper checks worth more than (dollar)568 million.

These began being sent out on Monday and will continue until the end of the year.

Residents who live in zip codes that end in 720-927 are eligible to receive these payments.

Those who live in zip codes ending in 585-719 will also receive checks until December 17.

Residents earning less than (dollar)75,000 per year who filed their 2020 taxes before October 15 are eligible for the payment under California’s initiative.

In December, Florida may send stimulus payments to first responders and teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade.

These individuals may be eligible for a one-time payment of (dollar)1,000 if they meet the requirements.

About 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals are expected to benefit from the program, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On November 15, residents of the state of Maine began receiving stimulus payments.

More than half a million residents will receive the (dollar)285 one-time payment.

Single filers with an annual income of less than (dollar)75,000 and couples with an annual income of less than (dollar)150,000 are both eligible.

The state will keep sending them until the end of the year.

Maryland residents are eligible for stimulus payments under the state’s “RELIEF Act.”

Families who qualify will receive (dollar)500 in payments, while individuals will receive (dollar)300.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, a total of 422,531 Maryland residents were eligible for the state payments, with 98 percent receiving them in February.

As of November 30, a spokesperson for Maryland’s Comptroller told The Sun that 7,811 of the sent payments had been returned.

Those affected should contact Maryland’s Taxpayer Services Division at 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) to update their email addresses.

Those who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2019 tax returns are eligible for the payments.

Low-income Seattle residents may be eligible for a stimulus check worth up to (dollar)3,000, but the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

