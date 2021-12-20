Before the holidays, there are last-minute stimulus checks worth between (dollar)300 and (dollar)1,400 available.

Before the holidays, you can get a last-minute stimulus check worth between $300 and $1400.

MANY AMERICANS MAY BE IN LINE FOR A GOVERNMENT GIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans have been receiving stimulus checks, which are direct payments.

Whether or not you are eligible for another stimulus check depends on a number of factors, including where you live and your income.

Approximately a dozen states and cities are currently disbursing stimulus checks and other forms of payment in the run-up to Christmas.

With less than a week until Christmas, we explain all stimulus payments made to Americans.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act into law in March, which includes the plus-up payments.

The bill included a provision that has resulted in tens of millions of Americans receiving (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

You must have earned less in 2020 than you did in 2019.

If something changed on your 2020 tax return, such as your income or the addition of a dependent, you might be eligible for plus-up payments.

You must file a 2020 tax return if you haven’t already done so.

However, you must act quickly because the IRS has a deadline for issuing the payments of December 31.

However, because tax returns usually take two weeks to process, you should file today.

The IRS Get my Payment Tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus check.

States and cities are also implementing their own stimulus programs.

California’s Golden State Stimulus II program is expected to provide checks worth up to (dollar)1,100 to nine million Californians by the end of the year.

The state’s public affairs office told The Sun that the latest round of payments, which began last week, includes 794,000 paper checks worth over (dollar)568 million.

According to The Sun, the state’s public affairs office will continue to send checks to eligible residents living in zip codes that end in 720-927, as well as “a relatively small number of checks from an earlier zip code grouping.”

“With each new batch, we look back to see if there are any returns that have completed processing after the previous zip code grouping has passed,” it stated.

A resident of California who earns less than (dollar)75,000 per year and files their 2020 taxes before October 15 is eligible for a payment under the initiative.

In November, Maine residents began receiving stimulus payments…

