Beijing rolls out more policies to support SMEs amid outbreak

Beijing rolled out more measures following the previous 16 to support its small-, micro-, and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, local authorities said Friday.

According to the new policies, the period of rent reduction and waiver for qualified SMEs in the city has been extended by two months to the end of April. Beijing-registered restaurants, convenience stores, beauty salons, and housekeeping service providers with chain operations and seriously affected by COVID-19 have been added to the list of qualified business types.

According to the city’s data, 36 municipally administrated companies have reduced rent of their tenants by a total of 980 million yuan (US$138.49 million), and district administrated ones have reduced rent by about 720 million yuan.

The city also strengthened financial support for SMEs in the tech and foreign trade sectors.

The new policies allow qualified SMEs in Zhongguancun Science Park to enjoy interest-deducted loans when financing through credit products targeting tech companies. They also broadened the access to R&D subsidies for small and micro companies in the science park, raising the qualification ceiling of a company’s operating income from 10 million yuan to 20 million yuan.

In terms of assistance to foreign trade enterprises, the municipality will encourage financial institutions to increase credit supply and simplify the procedures of reporting losses and claims. Meanwhile, companies unable to perform international trade on schedule due to COVID-19 will receive assistance in terms of showing proof of force majeure to their trade partners.