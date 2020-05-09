Beijing rolls out preferential tax policies to boost vitality of enterprises

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a serious impact to the economy. However, thanks to the timely implementation of a series of preferential tax and fee policies, the resumption of work and production in Beijing has been accelerated and business orders of companies have been secured.

The Beijing Municipal Tax Service, State Taxation Administration, disclosed on Thursday that various policies to reduce tax and fees between January and April have eased the burden on enterprises to the sum of over 30 billion yuan. During the same period, the city also dealt with 11.2 billion yuan in export tax rebates, and the financial pressure on enterprises to resume production was effectively eased.

An official from the Beijing Municipal Tax Service explained that starting from the beginning of this year, the city’s taxation authority has been guiding enterprises to help them make use of the tax and fee preferential policies formulated to support epidemic prevention and control, as well as social development. In 2020, a total of 70,541 enterprises have benefited from the preferential policies and 1.8 billion yuan in tax and fees were reduced.

The Beijing Municipal Tax Service has also optimized its workflow so that the entire tax rebate process can be handled online. This has allowed the city’s 19,000 registered companies to handle VAT rebates on exports without having to travel to the tax offices.

From January to April, the city has accepted 19,163 batches of export tax refund declarations from 4,194 enterprises, and handled export tax rebates worth 11.2 billion yuan.

Many companies have suffered from money shortages due to the pandemic. Nuctech Company Limited (Nuctech) is an advanced security check solution provider with world-leading core technology. The pandemic has adversely affected the company’s production and sales. According to their assessment, the number of orders for the year is expected to fall by 25% to 40 %.

The taxation authority in Haidian district contacted the company, introducing the relevant tax and fee preferential policies according to the difficulties and needs of the company.

From January to April, the district’s taxation authority approved a total of $180 million worth of export sales declared by Nuctech. The export tax rebate amounted to 3.02 million yuan, and the tax-deductible amount was 167 million yuan.

To cope with the VAT exemption policy introduced during the epidemic, Beijing has also rapidly upgraded its related tax declaration modules to ensure that taxpayers can enjoy the preferential policies online as soon as possible.