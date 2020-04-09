Beijing’s 5G users to reach 2 million

Since Chinese telecom operators launched 5G commercial services more than five months ago, 5G users in the capital are now approaching the 2 million threshold, the Beijing Communications Administration said on Tuesday.

As of March 30, a total of 17,744 5G base stations had been deployed in Beijing, according to the administration, adding that the city will continue building up its 5G infrastructure while aiming to take a leading role in the industry.

The administration anticipates the number of 5G base stations in Beijing to surpass 30,000 by the end of 2020, and 5G indoor coverage equipment to be installed in 5,000 buildings across the city.

The Beijing branch of China Unicom has the most 5G users among telecom operators in the city, surpassing the 1 million mark on Tuesday.

According to the latest 5G user tally through March 30, China Mobile’s Beijing branch had 727,900 users, and China Telecom’s Beijing branch had 253,000 users.

5G technologies have been applied in a wide range of fields, such as internet education, online healthcare, HD videos, internet games, AR/VR, remote work, community management, streaming services, and industrial manufacturing.