Beijing’s consumer market warms up during May Day holiday

14 SHARES Share Tweet

During the five-day May Day holiday, Beijing’s key business districts carried out approximately 100 activities to boost consumer spending, and stores picked up on foot traffic and sales.

Attracting people with cultural activities

Qianmen Street, a pedestrian street for shopping and sightseeing on the central axis of Beijing, offered people tours promoting its history. Compared with two months ago when most shops were closed, the street has now seen its popularity restored. About 85% of the shops have reopened, and all the time-honored brands are back to work.

By holding cultural tourism activities, the Qianmen shopping district saw a clear trend of recovery during the holiday. Foot traffic on the street has risen from a few hundred people per day in February to about 10,000 people a day in mid-April. The single-day foot traffic during the May Day holiday even reached 30,000 people.

Nanluoguxiang, an ancient alley with a continuous row of specialty stores, reopened on May 1, and welcomed over 8,000 tourists on the very first day. To avoid overcrowding, tourists are required to make appointments a day in advance.

Boosting sales through promotional efforts

During the holiday, major shopping malls in Beijing stepped up various promotional efforts to attract customers, realizing a small peak in visitor number.

In late April, Xicheng district announced it would invest 150 million yuan (US$21.25 million) to boost consumer spending, and companies in the district could distribute consumer vouchers on a designated platform. Chang’an Mall sent out 6,525 vouchers on the first day of the promotion campaign, and saw its visitor number increase by nearly 30% compared with the previous weekend and its sales rise by 80%.

LIVAT Centers, a large shopping mall in south Beijing, provided free parking services, while its major brands offered discounts. Its visitor number reached 77% of last year’s May Day holiday.

According to the latest data, 9,254 out of the city’s 10,136 stores (91.3%) in 13 categories (including chain supermarkets, convenience stores, hairdressing and beauty salons, supermarket logistics, housekeeping, express delivery, and petrol stations) have reopened. However, the customer volume in supermarkets has not exceeded 30% of the maximum capacity, complying to the city’s strict epidemic prevention measures.

Some late night cafeterias reopen

Many restaurants and cafeterias set up outdoor dining facilities to cater to consumer preferences as the weather warmed up. On Wukesong shopping street in west Beijing, some restaurants restored their late night services that is available until midnight, in addition to offering outdoor dining areas.

To meet the needs of consumers during the pandemic, LIVAT Centers also built up a food area outside the mall. People can either bring food there or order food in the area, and restaurants would deliver to the location.