Beijing’s metro, rail construction at full speed

Beijing has resumed all metro and railway construction projects that had been halted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the Beijing Major Projects Construction Headquarters Office.

Zhou Guanghui, director of the safety and quality department of the office, said Beijing has planned 21 rail transit projects with an investment of 34 billion yuan (4.8 billion U.S. dollars) in fixed assets this year, including 16 metro lines (sections) with a total length of 304.6 km and five key railway projects with a total length of 132.1 km.

At the Metro Line 19 construction site in downtown Beijing, Kou Dingtao, an engineering director of the project, said they have carried out nucleic acid tests for 1,500 workers before resuming construction.