Beijing’s Neolix sees a 10-fold increase in autonomous vehicle orders amid epidemic

Neolix, an autonomous vehicle (AV) company based in Beijing’s Zhongguancun InnoTown, has seen a 10-fold increase in orders for AVs amid the epidemic. So far this year, it has already confirmed a total of 1,000 orders.

The company provided 50 self-driving vehicles to help cope with the epidemic situation, 18 of which have been deployed in Wuhan to disinfect the streets, deliver food, and sell epidemic prevention goods.

Neolix has also worked with the media, introducing the first “AI mobile live streaming” event, allowing people to enjoy the beautiful spring cherry blossom in Wuhan online.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, Neolix’s self-driving vehicles have also made full use of their advantages in “increased safety and greater hygiene.” The vehicles have been put to use delivering food to both medical staff in Haidian Hospital and employees in western Zhongguancun Science Park.

Likewise, many other companies in Zhongguancun InnoTown have also seen growth opportunities through high-tech innovation. Elacor, a medical equipment developer known for its “AI automatic portable ECG machine,” has donated 20 sets of equipment to hospitals in Wuhan, helping medical staff carry out contactless treatment on patients in severe conditions.

According to Li Bin, general manager of Elacor, the company has recently signed a 30-million-yuan deal to introduce its equipment to some 30,000 clinics across China. Elacor is also stepping up R&D into providing “contactless medical services.”

Zhongguancun InnoTown, incorporating startups, living areas and social activities, is the largest industrial park in Beijing. To date, the majority of the 629 companies there have resumed work.