Belgium eases lockdown • positive reactions to KLM’s rescue

The lockdown in Belgium will be gradually eased from 4 May. In public transport and other places where it is not possible to keep a meter and a half away, face masks are mandatory. The government gives all Belgians a mask.

All shops will be open again from 11 May and the obligation to work from home will end a few days later. Schools are also allowed to open for some classes and Belgians can go to the hairdresser again.

From June 8, multi-day trips within and outside Belgium are allowed again and restaurants are allowed to open again. All measures could be delayed or reversed if necessary, authorities said.