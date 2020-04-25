Belgium eases lockdown • positive reactions to KLM’s rescue

The lockdown in Belgium will be gradually eased from 4 May. In public transport and other places where it is not possible to keep a meter and a half away, face masks are mandatory. The government gives all Belgians a mask.
All shops will be open again from 11 May and the obligation to work from home will end a few days later. Schools are also allowed to open for some classes and Belgians can go to the hairdresser again.
From June 8, multi-day trips within and outside Belgium are allowed again and restaurants are allowed to open again. All measures could be delayed or reversed if necessary, authorities said.
Be First to Comment