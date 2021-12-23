Benefits will increase in January as new ‘(dollar)1,104 checks’ will be sent in just DAYS, according to Cola Social Security update 2022.

In January 2022, millions of social security recipients will see a massive 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment.

From the beginning of 2022, the average cost of living allowance, or Cola, will rise by (dollar)92 per month.

However, according to CNBC, the amount given to each of the 64 million recipients varies.

The massive increase is due to a spike in inflation as the economy tries to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal benefit will now be at its highest level since 1982 as a result of the increase.

The average monthly Social Security payment for a retired worker is expected to be (dollar)1,657 next year.

Benefits for a typical couple would increase by (dollar)154 per month to (dollar)2,753.

About 1 in 5 Americans’ household budgets are affected by Coca-Cola.

This includes nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our Cola 2022 increase live blog…

Part two of a two-part series on reducing wait times for assistance

A new Medicare claimant portal is also in the works to help Medicare claimants find ways to save money on healthcare and drugs.

“You should be able to apply for Social Security benefits without having to go to a Social Security office, and Medicare should reach out to you proactively with the tools you need to manage your health and save money,” Mr Biden said ahead of signing the order.

According to Bloomberg, other Americans who receive benefits like food stamps will find it easier to apply for them and verify their eligibility and income.

While the order should benefit benefit claimants across the United States, it is unclear when the measures will be put in place.

Benefits assistance with a shorter wait time

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to make it easier for Americans to receive government benefits like Social Security and food stamps.

President Biden signed an executive order on December 13 requiring the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to call back Americans instead of placing them on hold.

Social Security recipients will also have access to a new online tool aimed at reducing wait times.

Scams on Social Security

If you suspect an email you received from the Social Security Administration is fraudulent, don’t respond or click on any of the links in the message.

You should report the email to the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) at [email protected], according to the SSA.

How to Stay Away From Scams When It Comes to Social Security

the

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.