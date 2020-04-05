Berkshire Hathaway from Warren Buffet sold Delta to Southwest Airlines Stock

Berkshire Hathaway, a billionaire investor by Warren Buffett, sold approximately 18% of its shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. () for $ 314 million as the US carrier expects second quarter revenue to decrease 90%.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Berkshire sold Wednesday and 13 million Delta shares SEC filings were between $ 22.96 and $ 26.04 on Thursday, and Buffets Berkshire also separately sold approximately 4% of its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) SEC filings show that around 2.3 million shares should be unloaded for around $ 74 million. Delta shares, trading around USD 59 at the beginning of the year, fell 0.1% on Friday to USD 22.48. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> Berkshire sold approximately 13 million Delta shares on Wednesday and Thursday at a price between $ 22.96 and $ 26.04. Buffets Berkshire separately sold approximately 4% of its shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) SEC filings show that around 2.3 million shares should be unloaded for around $ 74 million. Delta stocks, which traded around $ 59 at the beginning of the year, fell 0.1% on Friday to $ 22.48.

Revenue comes when Delta CEO Ed Bastian warned that the competitive airline expects revenue to decrease 90% in the second quarter.

“Delta burns more than $ 60 million in cash every day. We know we still haven’t seen the reason,” Bastian wrote in a memo to employees. “Without the self-help measures we take to save costs and raise new funds, this money would be gone by June.”

At the end of last month, five-star analyst Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank raised the delta rating to buy from hold. Overall, Wall Street analysts have a moderate buy consensus rating for Delta, which is divided into 7 purchases and 5 holds. The average price target of $ 51 for analysts implies an astounding 127% return should the aviation industry recover and the target is met in the next 12 months. (Delta’s stock analysis on TipRanks)

Bastian added that the airline will continue to shrink its network as demand falls and will fly just enough to maintain essential services. In April the airline’s flight plan will be at least 80% smaller than originally planned. 115,000 flights were canceled.

<p class = “Canvas Atom Canvas Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Buffets Berkshire is also a major investor in two other US American airlines American Airlines Group Inc (EEL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL). “data-reactid =” 27 “> Berkshire from Buffet is also a major investor in two other US airlines American Airlines Group Inc (EEL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL).

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Related messages:

Stay tuned, upwork investors, better days ahead, analyst says

According to 5-star analyst, Western Digital is our best COVID-19 recovery idea

Boeing Offers Voluntary Layoffs To Curb Coronavirus Damage “data-reactid =” 28 “> Related News:

Stay tuned, upwork investors, better days ahead, analyst says

According to 5-star analyst, Western Digital is our best COVID-19 recovery idea

Boeing offers voluntary layoffs to curb coronavirus damage

Newer articles from Smarter Analyst: