Best Guide To Farm AP For a Materia Level Up in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

You would need an absurd amount of AP to level up Materia as quickly as possible, and this is the guide to follow. There are two ways to do so, so make sure to list it all down or pin this guide so you won’t forget any steps.

If you already have Materia slotted in a weapon or armor in an active character, it will automatically gain AP, which is like EXP but for Materia. After AP is maxed out, it’s considered that you already have Mastered the Materia.

The best time to grind Materia is after the credits roll since you’ll be getting double EXP bonus in all AP earned.

The two methods to gain AP quickly is:

Repeat the Two-Person Team vs. High Flyer Mission in Shinra Combat Simulator over and over again until you reach the final fight. The second being involves fighting the enemies just outside the Shinra Combat Simulator since they always respawn right next to a bench.

There are, of course, a couple of ways to farm AP in the end game of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. However, the best way would be going to Chapter Select, heading to Chapter 17, and playing through the first five minutes or so to get the Shinra Combat Simulator.

Equip Cloud with a Fire + Magnify materia combo, a First Strike Materia. Then for Barret, go with another First Strike and equip the rest of the slots with whatever materia you would like to level up quickly.

An important note: attach the AP-Up Materia in a linked slot to the Materia you want to level up the most since this will provide AP bonus.

You can instantly clear the first mission against the group of bugs with your triple slash. The rest can be disposed of easily with a combination of using Cloud’s Firaga and Barret’s Maximum Fury skill, overcharge, and basic attacks.

The only tricky part would be the last fight against the Drake since he reflects magic attacks at you.

If you have a lot of Gil to spare, it would be prudent to give up this fight and retry the mission. It’s because you keep all the AP you earned up to that point, and it only costs 400 Gil anyway.

If you don’t have the Gil to spare, you can opt to fight enemies just outside the Shinra Battle Simulator in Chapter 17.

The mobs respawn shortly after you dispatch them, and there’s plenty nearby, too Use Fira spells, and you’ll be all right.

Run back to sit at the bench to replenish your MP, peek through the window and see if they respawned once again. Rinse and repeat.

The good thing is that you can use all three characters at once and get AP for all three. It’s also free. The bad side is that it’s slower than the first option.

