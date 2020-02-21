Between a rock and a hard place: UK trying to balance between China & US over Huawei’s 5G rollout

America’s top cyber-security official has asked Britain to reconsider its decision on Huawei’s 5G access. Washington’s behavior is “absolutely paternalistic,” says Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association.

She told Boom Bust that the “UK is trying to appease China, obviously, as a trade partner, and that is using Huawei in its nonessential sections of the UK telecommunications industry.”

“And yet they are trying, also obviously, not to alienate Trump and the Trump administration,” she said.

According to Fordwich, we are beginning to see a crack in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance between the US, Britain, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

“If the issue isn’t solved it would escalate,” she said.

