Beware Jeff Bezos! Walmart prepares a membership to compete with Amazon Prime

Walmart + will seek to offer benefits to consumers that Amazon membership does not have

The store located in Bentonville, Arkansas will be the pioneer in proving the benefits of the loyalty program

Walmart announced that it is developing a loyalty program with which you intend to compete with the membership Amazon Prime of the online commerce giant.

Over the years Walmart has based its business model on the movement of people in its stores, but now it seems that the company will be oriented to the growth of your online service which during the last quarter registered a 35% increase in sales of food and products delivery.

Although the company refused to give more details, one of the spokespersons said that the new membership will have the name of Walmart +.

The store located in Bentonville, Arkansas will be the pioneer in proving the benefits of the loyalty program, the news site added Vox who said the company will seek to offer some benefits that the online sales company of Jeff Bezos Does not yet have.

Walmart + It could be a benefits program designed for consumers who like to shop in their stores and pharmacies. If this is your case, it is expected that the new program will be able to grant discounts on medications by filling prescriptions at store pharmacies as well as offering gas bonds.

Currently the membership of Amazon Prime It has a cost of $ 119 dollars a year and allows access to streaming video and music content as well as books, as well as enjoying unlimited deliveries in one day on more than 10 million items, among other special discounts.

The change in the new service is expected Walmart + can offer its customers the possibility of receiving unlimited deliveries of edible and non-perishable products during the same day of purchase, something that already offers through its service Delivery Unlimited which has a cost of $ 98 dollars a year or $ 12.95 dollars a month to send and receive orders in its almost 2000 stores in the United States.

The company, founded by Sam Walton in 1962, first introduced a pilot online food sales program in late 2013 and earlier this year launched a new free service personal shopper in Miami.

The new features of the loyalty program are still unknown in detail Walmart + which will be presented during the first days of March.

At the last meeting of investors of the company Brett Biggs, its financial director, said that it is estimated that the e-commerce business will approach $ 50,000 million.

You may also like:

The pros and cons of Amazon Prime

Faced with the rise of Amazon, Walmart strikes back with a personal shopper service in Miami

10 things you should never buy at Walmart