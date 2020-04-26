Beware! New iPhone Text Bomb Freezes Device Once You Open Emoji Messages; Here’s How to Fix it

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Have you heard of the term “iPhone text bombs”? If you think that this hacking tool is no longer active today, you’re mistaken. Recently, a popular Youtuber revealed the latest 2020 iPhone text bomb that may be sent to you through your iOS devices. Once you received a random message filled with emoji and Sindhi characters, make sure not to open it and delete the message right away. Or else, your iPhone will freeze.

On Thursday, Apr. 23, popular Youtuber EverythingApplePro tweeted a video of a new possible iPhone text bomb that may harm your device. Apparently, the trend of sending text bombs way years ago is now back this year.

As detailed on the video, iPhone devices are now being subjected to a new way of hacking through hackers sending a string of text using Sindhi and emoji characters. Most of the iOS owners were said to receive these annoying text bugs that once opened by the owner, iPhone will freeze on its current page.

As an explanation, the bugs found on the random messages contain malware that forces “several hundred peoples’ phones” to be taken down.

According to the report, the iPhone bug only affects all iPhone devices that are not yet updated or have iOS 13.4.1. Interestingly, one thing to do to get away from being attacked on this nuisance is by updating your iPhone operating system or OS.

9to5Mac said that the forthcoming iOS 13.4.5 will not be affected by the said bug. Unfortunately, this update is still on beta mode but expected to be released soon– so we’ll have to wait first.

Aside from that, Apple has not yet released any statements regarding this new iPhone bug, so we’re still blinded on how to fix this issue. Luckily, EverythingApplePro also explains what to do once your phone gets victimized by this bug.

If we’re already late and you’ve already been victimized by this new iPhone bug, here’s what you need to do, as per EverythingApplePro.

Hard reset your iPhone to turn it back to normal by holding the volume up, holding the volume down, and clicking the side button. Once you’ve done this and get your iPhone to normal mode, you can now turn off notifications on your device to help lessen the trouble of being victimized again.

For now, this is the only thing you can do if you happen to re-encounter the same message.

ALSO READ: NEW! $100 Apple Charger Can Charge Your Apple Devices ALL At The Same Time!