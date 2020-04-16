Beware of lithium-ion batteries, potentially flammable…

Accumulators of all sizes, all shapes … “data-medium-file =” https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/accus.jpg?fit=300%2C170&ssl=1 “data-large- file = “https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/accus.jpg?fit=940%2C534&ssl=1” class = “wp-image-42572 size -large “title =” Accumulators of all sizes, all shapes … “src =” https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/ accus.jpg? resize = 940% 2C534 & ssl = 1 “alt =” Accumulators of all sizes, of all shapes … “width =” 940 “height =” 534 “srcset =” https: //i1.wp .com / www.xavierstuder.com / wp-content / uploads / 2020/04 / accus.jpg? resize = 1200% 2C682 & ssl = 1 1200w, https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp- content / uploads / 2020/04 / accus.jpg? resize = 300% 2C170 & ssl = 1 300w, https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/accus.jpg ? resize = 768% 2C436 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i1.wp.com/www.xavierstuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/accus.jpg?resize=1536%2C873&ssl=1 1536w, https : //i1.wp.com/www.xaviers tuder.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/accus.jpg?w=1600&ssl=1 1600w “sizes =” (max-width: 940px) 100vw, 940px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion) batteries are particularly useful in mobile phones, electric bikes or laptops for their large capacities. In certain circumstances, they can present a danger … The Information Center for Fire Prevention (CIPI) intervenes!

First of all, don’t panic. CIPI declares that “the figures for damage to buildings due to fire are relatively stable”, as indicated on this page (section on fires). However, he is quick to point out that unfortunately there are no statistics regarding the damage caused by lithium-ion batteries. CIPI still refers to an article about the increase in damage in Germany …

Beware of overloads or deep discharges

In its press release, CIPI specifies that lithium-ion batteries are efficient and durable energy accumulators. But in case of overload, deep discharge or damage, they can catch fire. Toxic gases then escape often.

If you do not use a device for a long time, such as an electric bike during winter, it recommends removing the battery and ideally storing it half full in a cool environment. Deep discharge increases the risk of fire when recharging.

Some precautionary measures

If you have a problem, don’t panic. “If the battery catches fire despite all the measures taken, call the fire department first. Then put yourself in safety as well as any other people present, “he said in his text. He also recommends the following precautionary measures, in italics:

– Charge the batteries only with the original charger

– If a battery has deformations, cracks or swelling, change it and no longer charge it

– Charge the batteries at room temperature between 10 ° and 30 ° C

– Protect the batteries from direct solar radiation

– Avoid heat build-up

– In case of prolonged non-use, always remove the battery from the device and store it half full.

Generation and technology issues …

The world of accumulators is complex, as evidenced by model makers and other enthusiasts of airplanes, cars or unmanned drones. While nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries had to be fully discharged to avoid the “memory effect”, it is not necessary to do so for nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) batteries, which are often used instead of traditional batteries in many household devices, even if their voltage is slightly lower, which is sometimes a problem.

Finally, the different types of Lithium batteries, such as the Lithium-ion type or those of the Li-Polymer (Li-Po) type, which are very popular with model makers, must be treated with more care. Some amateurs, like the undersigned, recharge some of their batteries in special fireproof bags …

Wikipedia note on accumulators

Xavier Studer