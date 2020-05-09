Beyond meat: is the rally over?

Beyond Meat () served a delicious alternative dish in its report on Tuesday. It was somewhat surprising for the market that the vegetable meat pioneer achieved beats in both the upper and lower areas. Investors reacted happily, sending the stock up 25% after searching the pressure.

Here is a quick summary: BYND reported sales of $ 97.07 million, which exceeded estimates by $ 9.97 million and grew 141.4% year over year. The company surprisingly even reported a profit; Net income was $ 1.8 million compared to a net loss of $ 6.6 million in the same period last year. This equates to earnings per share of $ 0.03 and exceeds the street’s demand for $ 0.06.

In addition to more than doubling sales in the United States, the company also grew internationally, where retail sales were particularly impressive. Revenue increased more than 5000% to nearly $ 6 million in the quarter. Management expects further international launches in the course of 2020.

As expected and becoming common during the pandemic, Beyond Meat has given no guidance for the rest of the year.

Despite the promising report, Robert Dickerson is not entirely convinced of Jefferies. Although BYND’s strategy of strong promotional activities and “lowering the mixed unit price through larger offers for frozen products” is the right way, too many variables play a role when considering the disruptor of the meat industry as an investment in the current economy climate.

Promotions

Dickerson said: “Beyond Meat’s first quarter 20 results impressed the market as gross margins exceeded consensus by over 750 basis points and alternative protein has a real chance of gaining an additional portion of animal protein in the short term, but a food service in the short term is at risk, other upcoming competitions and uncertain volatility in the face of lower prices. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Accordingly, Dickerson repeated a hold along with a $ 95 price target. The analyst therefore expects a downward trend of 23% over the next 12 months. (To observe Dickerson’s track record, Click here) “data-reactid =” 18 “> Accordingly, Dickerson repeated a hold along with a price target of $ 95, so the analyst expects a downward trend of 23% over the next 12 months. (To observe Dickerson’s track record, Click here)

Dickerson’s assessment agrees with the rest of the street. 3 purchases, 7 holds and 4 sells result in a hold consensus rating. With an average price target of USD 83.5, the analyst community expects a downward trend of 17%. (See Beyond Meat Stock Analysis on TipRanks)

Newer articles from Smarter Analyst: