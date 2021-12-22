Biden extends the 90-day moratorium on federal student loan repayment for another 90 days.

Biden extends a 90-day moratorium on federal student loan repayment.

Due to the pandemic and economic recovery, the hiatus has been extended until May 1.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The White House announced Wednesday that US President Joe Biden’s administration has extended a 90-day moratorium on federal student loan repayments.

The extension will last until May 1 as the US deals with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery, according to the statement.

It’s the third time Biden has helped 41 million students, after halting student loan repayments from January to September and then announcing in August that he was extending the pause until January 31.

In a statement, Biden said, “We know that millions of student loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and need more time before resuming payments.”

He added that the Education Department will continue to work with borrowers to ensure that they have the resources they need to return to repayment smoothly.

Borrowers should prepare for payments to resume, look into income-based repayment plans, and look into public service loan forgiveness, according to Biden.

According to data from usdebtclock.org, the total student loan debt in the United States is over (dollar)1.76 trillion, with nearly (dollar)41,000 per student.