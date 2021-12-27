Biden’s order will expedite the receipt of benefits for new Social Security and food stamp claimants.

Biden’s order will expedite the processing of new Social Security and food stamp claims.

A new executive order could make it easier for Americans to get Social Security, food stamps, and other government benefits.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order earlier this month requiring the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to call back Americans rather than putting them on hold.

Social Security recipients will also have access to a new online tool that aims to reduce wait times.

In addition, a portal will be built for Medicare claimants that will focus on ways to save money on healthcare and drugs.

“You should be able to apply for Social Security benefits without having to go to a Social Security office, and Medicare should reach out to you proactively with the tools you need to manage your health and save money,” Mr Biden said ahead of signing the order.

According to Bloomberg, other Americans who receive benefits like food stamps will find it easier to apply for them and confirm their eligibility and income.

“You’ll see better technology to speed security lines and wait times at our national airports,” Mr Biden said. “You’ll see better technology to make filings and refunds to the IRS more — more rapid; and for disaster aid.”

While the order should benefit benefit claimants across the United States, it is unclear when the measures will be put in place.

The White House’s announcement comes ahead of the government’s holiday distribution of benefits to eligible Americans.

With the exception of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claimants, Social Security will be largely unaffected.

Because New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday on the first of next month, SSI recipients will receive two payments this month.

Meanwhile, food stamp recipients should check with their states to see if the holiday schedule will affect their benefits.

Call the EBT card hotline in your state to do so.

The average Social Security check will increase by (dollar)92 next month, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657 per month.

Food stamps can be obtained more quickly than usual for low-income families.

We’ll go over five things you should know about Social Security that could help you save hundreds of dollars.

Also, before filing for Social Security, you must complete these five steps.

