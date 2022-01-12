Big Lots is planning to open 500 new stores, and here’s where they’ll be.

Big Lots is planning to open 500 new stores across the country. Here’s where they’ll be.

BIG Lots believes that in the coming years, customers will want more discounted furniture and home decor.

That is why the mega-retailer intends to open 500 new locations.

Big Lots has already begun to work toward this goal, announcing plans to open 50 new stores by 2022.

Big Lots intends to add another 80 by 2023.

It comes as Big Lots saw an increase in sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, as consumers tightened their purse strings in the face of economic uncertainty.

Aside from its low prices, the retailer has seen an increase in online sales, which has aided in the company’s growth.

The company said in a presentation to investors that it plans to open stores in existing markets, small towns, and new regions.

Big Lots sales are expected to increase from (dollar)8 billion to (dollar)10 billion over the long term as a result of the new stores.

“We see a clear and long runway for growth ahead of us,” Big Lots’ president and chief executive, Bruce Thorn, said in a statement.

Big Lots currently operates 1,414 locations in 47 states across the United States.

You can use its store locator tool to find one near you.

Consumers in the United States are increasingly shopping at discount stores as inflation rises.

By the end of 2021, transactions at discount stores like Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Five Below had increased by 65 percent.

Dollar store chains also accounted for nearly half of all new store openings in the United States last year, while discount retailers like Five Below, Burlington, TJX, and Aldi expanded.

According to new official figures released today, inflation increased by 7% in the year ending December 2021.

In other shopping news, over the next month, Bed Bath and Beyond will close stores in 19 states.

CVS Pharmacy announced plans to close 900 stores over the next three years in November 2021.