Big tech in Beijing lends a helping hand to overseas Chinese amid epidemic

Internet companies in Beijing have launched online services in telemedicine and medical consultation for overseas Chinese amid the epidemic, according to the city’s regular press conference on COVID-19 on March 21.

The move aims to solve difficulties faced by overseas Chinese in accessing local medical services, thereby reducing the risk of infection when travelling to and from doctor’s appointments.

Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, introduced two major online health platforms during the press conference. These were Baidu Health’s “Fight Against COVID-19: Free Medical Care” and JD Health’s “global platform for free medical consultation.”

The Baidu Health program offers free consultation services for both physical and psychological health problems. In addition, overseas Chinese and international students can access diagnostic services for free at Free Medical Care, an online platform consisting of general practitioners who have also been professionally trained in COVID-19 treatment.

JD Health’s platform also features leading experts with rich experience treating COVID-19, including over 30 experts in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, JD Health has introduced bilingual services for foreign patients. More than 20 physicians have gone online to provide free medical assistance accordingly.

Overseas users can gain full access to these services by searching “global fight against the epidemic” (“quanqiu kangyi” in Chinese) on baidu.com, or by typing the names of these two programs in the mobile apps of Baidu and JD, respectively. These services are also being recommended by Chinese embassies and consulates overseas on their websites.