Big Tech in Blockchain: Comparing IBM, Microsoft, Apple, Google and More

The world’s largest technology companies have made concerted efforts to investigate and integrate blockchain technologies over the past few years. Partly driven by a massive boom in interest caused by Bitcoin’s stellar bull run in 2017, blockchain technology quickly became the new catchword in tech. A swathe of startups entered the fray during that period as entrepreneurs looked to cash in on the hype in the space.

Bigger companies that weren’t looking into the benefits of the technology faced the risk of being left behind and began to carefully explore solutions to their own business mechanisms. Others had already begun exploring the potential benefits that blockchain could bring to various systems. That included some of the biggest names in the tech space, including IBM (NYSE: ), Samsung (KS: ), Google (NASDAQ: ), Sony and Apple (NASDAQ: ).

