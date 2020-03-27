Billionaire Demands Facebook Reveal Who Placed Scam Bitcoin Ads About Him

Janet Jackson’s billionaire ex husband, Wissam Al Mana, has demanded that Facebook (NASDAQ: ) reveal who was behind ads on the platform that used his image to promote a crypto scam.

The case stems from late February when Al Mana filed a lawsuit against the social media giant about a cryptocurrency scam using his name to promote itself in the Middle East. Al Mana claimed defamation, malicious falsehood and false advertising from the purported cryptocurrency firm ‘ Trader’.

