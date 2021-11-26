Bitcoin and Ethereum are plummeting as a new Covid-19 variant prompts a global sell-off.

The KADENA cryptocurrency is expected to rise, as it currently sits at (dollar)20.13, up 18%.

Thorcnain is up 17% to (dollar)13.33, while FTX Token is up 17% to (dollar)52.75.

Snowdowg [SDOG], on the other hand, is down 92 percent at (dollar)113.56, a far cry from its all-time high of (dollar)1,593.33.

Bitcoin has lost 14% in the last week.

This year, it has risen by more than 90%.

Concerns about profit come after Tokyo announced plans to repay Mt Gox’s creditors after the company lost $500 million in Bitcoin in 2014.

“Selling pressure has been consistent,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Stack Funds, a Singapore-based crypto asset manager.

For the latest news and updates, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

SCAM DATING APPS AND CRYPTO

To attract potential victims, some cryptocurrency scammers have begun to use dating apps.

Scammers may pose as a long-distance love interest offering a hot new cryptocurrency opportunity, according to some reports.

Around 20% of the money lost in dating scams in the last year was reportedly in cryptocurrency.

POLYGON’S GROWTH IS PROJECTED BY EXPERTS

It’s impossible to predict exactly how the price of Ethereum will change in the future.

Experts and investors, on the other hand, have forecasted the future.

“The performance of Polygon has been extremely strong recently, achieving 10,000percent growth in the last year,” said Charlie Barton, an investment specialist at comparison site Finder, in mid-May.

“It’s easy to get carried away, but such rapid expansion is unlikely to last.”

POLYGON – WHAT IS IT?

Polygon is an Ethereum token that powers the Polygon Network, which aims to speed up Ethereum transactions.

When it first debuted in 2017, it was dubbed the Matic Network.

GIVEAWAY SCAM FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY

Scammers often pose as celebrities or well-known figures in giveaway scams and ask victims to send Bitcoin in exchange for a much larger sum.

Many giveaway scams advertise on social media, attempting to connect with people on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Scammers impersonating Elon Musk, for example, have been reported to have received more than (dollar)2 million from victims.

VITALIK BUTERIN, PART THREE: ALEXIS OHANIAN ON THE CO-FOUNDER OF ETHEREUM

“I’ve never been more enthralled by the Internet’s potential,” Ohanian added.

“Vitalik Buterin deserves a lot of credit for that.”

Buterin is the co-founder of Ethereum, as well as Bitcoin Magazine, which he co-founded in 2011.

CONTINUED BY ALEXIS OHANIAN ON VITALIK BUTERIN, CO-FOUNDER OF ETHEREUM

“No one person could’ve possibly come up with all of the uses for Ethereum,” Ohanian added, “but it did take one person’s idea to get it started.”

“A new world has opened up from there, and new ways of leveraging have emerged…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https