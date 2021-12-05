Bitcoin and Shiba Inu coin are bouncing back from a ‘crypto crash’ after a massive Wall Street selloff.

Following a massive drop in value in just 24 hours, a PAIR of leading cryptocurrencies are on the rise.

After plummeting to around (dollar)47,000 on Friday morning, Bitcoin’s price has rebounded to positive gains on Sunday morning.

It has now reached a total of (dollar)49,000 dollars.

Ether’s price fell to a low of around (dollar)3,500 on Saturday, but has since recovered some ground.

Shiba Inu has also been gaining ground since Saturday, following a significant drop in value.

According to CoinDesk, WisdomTree’s application for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) was rejected by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week.

The rejection comes after WisdomTree, a financial services firm, launched four cryptocurrency indices in the United States and Europe.

