Bitcoin Dips Below 6,652.0 Level, Down 4%

Investing.com – fell bellow the $6,652.0 level on Tuesday. Bitcoin was trading at 6,652.0 by 13:18 (17:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index, down 4.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 23.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $121.4B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $241.2B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $6,380.8 to $6,814.2 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.56%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $48.9B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5,020.9248 to $6,858.0732 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 66.52% from its all-time high of $19,870.62 set on December 17, 2017.

was last at $136.78 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.07% on the day.

was trading at $0.16121 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.32%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $15.1B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.1B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading