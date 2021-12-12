Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu are all up this week as crypto mining recovers from a Chinese ban.

NEWS ON CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICES – Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu all ended the week with gains as crypto mining regained its footing after a Chinese ban.

As of Sunday afternoon, Bitcoin was up 4% to over (dollar)50,000 per coin, Ethereum was up 3.4 percent to over (dollar)4,000, and Shiba Inu was up 5.5 percent to.00003620.

According to experts, Bitcoin has fully recovered from a Chinese crypto crackdown earlier this year, which took out more than half of the world’s miners.

The hashrate, which refers to the computing power of all miners in the Bitcoin network, is used by experts to gauge the health of Bitcoin mining.

According to CNBC, 50% of the currency’s hashrate disappeared from the global network after Beijing moved to get rid of the country’s crypto miners in May.

However, the hashrate has increased by about 113 percent as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California said during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on cryptocurrencies that “crypto is the number one threat to cryptocurrency.”

“Bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge, which could be displaced by Hamster Coin,” he continued, before concluding, “And then there’s Cobra Coin.”

What might Mongoose Coin be capable of doing to [Cobra Coin]?”

Several Mongoose Coins have gone live since then, according to Decrypt.

Cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile, which means that their values can swing dramatically without warning.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

Part 2 of major meme coins

Saitama inu, whose logo appears to feature a wolf surrounding a human face, is another dog meme that has gotten a lot of traction this year.

“Tokens like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and the newest gainer Saitama are all a part of the evolution of digital finance in their own unique way,” said Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA, to The Sun recently.

Tiger King, on the other hand, is a meme coin based on the popular Netflix series that has gained a lot of traction over the last month.

The most popular meme coins

This year’s surge in meme coins began with Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu came next, with both logos featuring the same dog breed.

The image, which features the dog surrounded by text in the comic sans font with words like “much wow,” has become a popular internet meme known as doge.

This year, Shiba and Dogecoin have been popular dog meme coins.

What are meme coins, and what are their benefits?

In most cases, a meme coin benefits from social media…

