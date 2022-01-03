Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Shiba Inu coin are all down today, according to the latest cryptocurrency price data from Matt Damon’s Crypto.com commercial.

Matt Damon’s appearance in a Crypto.com commercial has gotten him a lot of flak on Twitter.

“Fortune Favors the Brave” is a commercial in which Damon talks about risk-takers “who embrace the moment and commit,” but social media users were not impressed.

One person joked, “You think Matt Damon got paid in real American dollars for that crypto ad or?”

Plus, on Monday, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shibu Inu coin were all down on Coinbase, with Bitcoin down more than 10% in the last seven days.

The first LGBT(plus) cryptocurrency went live on Friday, with its creators hoping to begin trading early this year.

Maricoin’s creators stated that they want the coin to be accepted as a form of payment at LGBT-friendly businesses and events, and that they want to “change the world.”

Part 2 of the major meme coins

Saitama inu, whose logo appears to feature a wolf surrounding a human face, is another dog meme that has gotten a lot of traction this year.

“Tokens like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and the most recent gainer Saitama are all a part of the evolution of digital finance in their own unique way,” Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin IRA, told The Sun recently.

Separately, Tiger King is a meme coin that has recently gained a lot of traction.

It is based on the popular Netflix series of the same name.

The most widely used meme currencies

Dogecoin was the catalyst for the rise of meme coins this year.

Shiba Inu was next, with both logos featuring the same dog breed.

The dog is surrounded by text in the comic sans font with words like “much wow,” and the image has become a popular internet meme known as doge.

In the past year, both Shiba and Dogecoin have become popular dog meme coins.

What are meme coins, exactly?

A meme coin is usually derived from a social media or internet-based joke.

Earlier this year, a Reddit mob trolled short-sellers by driving up the prices of GameStop and AMC stock.

The memes then spread to cryptocurrencies, with a few major ones emerging today.

Returns are not guaranteed.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, there are no guarantees, so anyone who claims “guaranteed returns” is most likely a con artist.

Although scammers may try to persuade you otherwise, there is no way to completely eliminate the risk associated with cryptocurrencies.

