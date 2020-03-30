Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff

Investing.com – was trading at $6,150.3 by 23:35 (03:35 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since March 12.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $113.6B, or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $241.2B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $6,150.3 to $6,374.3 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.57%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $35.0B or 0.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5,710.7993 to $6,930.2427 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 69.05% from its all-time high of $19,870.62 set on December 17, 2017.

was last at $126.86 on the Investing.com Index, down 9.66% on the day.

was trading at $0.16786 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.29%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $14.2B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while XRP’s market cap totaled $7.5B or 0.00% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading