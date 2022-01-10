Bitcoin falls below (dollar)40k and approaches a ‘death cross’ as Shiba Inu, Ethereum falls 20%.

BITCOIN’s massive crash caused it to fall below (dollar)40,000, raising fears that it will hit the dreaded “death cross” indicator.

Bitcoin’s price has plummeted over the last seven days, losing more than 14 percent of its value.

According to CoinDesk, investors became concerned about the “death cross,” a bearish indicator charted when the 50-day moving average dips below the 200-day moving average.

According to CoinBase, Bitcoin had recovered slightly as of 10:15 a.m. ET on Monday, and was back over (dollar)40,000.

Shiba Inu and Ethereum have also struggled in the last seven days.

Shiba Inu was down 20% this week, while Ethereum was down 21%, according to CoinBase, as of 10:15 a.m. ET Monday.

Part two of Trader on Cryptocurrency Losses

After hearing that SHIB had been discovered in Tesla’s source code and could be used as a payment option for the company, the investor didn’t give up on new coins and bought into it.

The rumor proved to be false, putting the trader back in the red.

The third and final time was prior to the announcement of the new coin Matic.

The trader claimed that they purchased the coin too soon after it was announced.

“Anyway, don’t believe in rumors and hype; stick to your regular crypto strategy,” the trader advised.

A cryptocurrency trader explains their losses.

An investor revealed on social media how they lost a fortune three times after buying cryptocurrency based on rumors.

The losses were described on Reddit by an anonymous trader, who said their first loss on Cardano was the most painful.

“Everything about the announcement seemed legit: It’s not a sh**coin, Smart contracts are a thing, and there was a lot of hype,” said the trader.

According to the trader, as soon as Cardano went live, its price plummeted, leaving the trader with a significant loss.

What makes Bitcoin so harmful to the environment?

The issue revolves around the amount of energy required to mine one Bitcoin.

Complicated mathematical calculations are required to put a new Bitcoin into circulation online, which necessitates the use of computers.

Mining is another name for this process.

Bitcoin mining requires a lot of energy, and some experts are concerned that massive amounts of fossil fuels are being used to generate this energy.

What is Ethereum, and how does it work?

Ethereum is a digital currency that was first introduced in 2015.

After Bitcoin, it is the second largest.

Indeed, some experts believe it has the potential to one day supplant Bitcoin as the most widely used cryptocurrency.

