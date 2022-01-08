Bitcoin is down 9%, and Shiba Inu is down 17%, amid a crisis in Kazakhstan’s crypto mining capital.

On Saturday evening, Bitcoin was worth (dollar)41,808.08, while Shiba Inu was worth (dollar)0.00002770.

Several well-known cryptocurrencies have dropped in value this week, with experts speculating that the drop is linked to Kazakhstan cutting off its internet supply in an effort to quell recent violent protests against the government and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, Bitcoin had lost nearly 12% in the previous seven days, according to CoinBase.

Shiba Inu was down nearly 15% in seven days, while Ethereum was down about 14%, according to CoinBase.

It comes as one financial expert predicts that Bitcoin’s value will plummet to as low as (dollar)10,000 (£7,400) per coin.

According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin could reach a staggering value of (dollar)100,000 (£74,000) this year.

Bitcoin may crash, according to experts.

Bitcoin’s value could plummet to as low as (dollar)10,000 per coin, according to one financial expert.

Bitcoin will “probably crash” in 2022, according to Carol Alexander, a finance professor at Sussex University.

“If I were an investor now, I would think about getting out of Bitcoin soon because its price will probably crash next year,” the professor said last year.

Bitcoin, she said, is a “toy” rather than an investment.

2021’s top five NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens became extremely popular last year.

According to Investopedia, the top five NFTs by price in 2021 are listed below.

How dangerous are NFTs?

Purchasing an NFT is risky because it is similar to purchasing a collectible.

It’s a wager on whether the item’s price will rise or fall.

Because NFTs are a new market, they may not be as popular as other markets.

NFTs are popular for a variety of reasons.

Collectors can own a one-of-a-kind digitized item with Non-Fungible Tokens.

People enjoy the sense of community surrounding the works, according to crypto commentator Jonathan Marriott.

An NFT is a non-financial transaction.

A Non-Fungible Token is a blockchain-based digital work, such as art or music.

It can’t be duplicated, and whoever owns it is the only one who has it.

As influencers, artists, and celebrities use NFTs to promote their brands or products, it has become a popular digital collectible.

Shiba Inu should be listed on Robinhood, according to a petition.

“Kindly request of Robinhood to list Shiba Inu coin!” was the subject of a Change.org petition launched this year.

The petition recently received more than 554,000 signatures.

