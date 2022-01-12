Bitcoin price LIVE – After pulling away from the ‘death cross,’ the cryptocurrency could reach (dollar)100,000 in value.

Bitcoin price LIVE – The cryptocurrency could reach (dollar)100,000 in value if it recovers from the ‘death cross.’

BITCOIN is bouncing back after a recent massive crash, with some experts particularly optimistic about its future potential.

Despite Bitcoin’s recent vulnerability and the cloud of doubt that now surrounds it, some experts believe it could reach a target value of (dollar)100,000.

“I still believe that the $100,000 price point is reasonable,” Hong Fang, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, told CNBC recently.

“The timing can be a little elusive because we are at the mercy of market dynamics,” she added.

Fang did not give a specific date for when she believes the price of Bitcoin will reach $100,000.

According to Goldman Sachs, Bitcoin could reach a staggering value this year.

Bitcoin’s recovery has seen it move away from the dreaded “death cross,” a warning sign for investors.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Bitcoin live blog…

There’s only about 10% of Bitcoin left to mine.

After passing a major milestone in December, there is less than 10% of Bitcoin left to mine.

According to Blockchain.com, 18.9 million of the virtual coins have been mined, out of a total of 21 million.

Bitcoin is the world’s first entirely virtual currency, and new currency is created through mining, which is a complex online process involving computer code.

To make new coins, a computer is used to solve a mathematical problem with a 64-digit solution.

One Bitcoin block is processed for each problem that is solved.

A new Bitcoin is awarded to the miner who solves the problem first.

These new coins are then virtualized and stored on the blockchain, an online database.

Bans have been enacted in more than 50 countries.

According to a report from the Law Library of Congress’s Global Legal Research Directorate, 51 countries have banned cryptocurrencies.

Nine countries have a total ban in place, while 42 have an implicit ban.

Financial institutions are prohibited from using cryptocurrency due to the implied ban.

According to Markets Insider, the number of countries with bans has more than doubled since the research was first published in 2018.