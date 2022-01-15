Bitcoin price LIVE – Crypto stock price ‘to SKYROCKET’ after ‘crash’ as Hut 8 Mining transitions to a balance sheet-first company

Despite a shaky start to 2022, BITCOIN is expected to hit “new highs” this year.

Despite its recent vulnerability and the uncertainty surrounding it, some experts believe Bitcoin can reach a target value of (dollar)100,000.

“I still believe that the 100,000 price point is reasonable,” Hong Fang, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, told CNBC recently.

According to CoinDesk, Gavin Smith, CEO of Panxora, also expects a big bounceback for the coin.

Experts believe Hut 8 Mining’s “balance sheet-first mindset” will appeal to potential Bitcoin miners.

How to Spot a Scam on the Blockchain

Blockchain networks are the basis for cryptocurrencies.

Scammers frequently claim that their blockchain is “under development” or “about to be released,” but all legitimate cryptos will come with a website that can be used to verify the currency.

Users can search for the connected blockchain using the terms “blockchain explorer” or “blockchain scan” in any search engine.

China’s crackdown presents a’significant opportunity’ for the United States.

According to Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency transactions “is a big opportunity for the US.”

This comes as the US Securities and Exchange Commission pushes for more cryptocurrency regulations.

China’s crypto crackdown

While cryptocurrency creation and trading have been illegal in China since 2019, the government has increased its crackdowns this year, warning banks to halt related transactions and shut down much of the country’s vast network of Bitcoin miners.

The central bank’s previous statement was the clearest indication that China is anti-crypto.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular digital currency, and other cryptos are difficult to regulate because they cannot be traced by a central bank.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency opens the door for China to introduce its own digital currency, which it is already developing and will allow the government to monitor transactions.

China’s position on cryptocurrencies

The PBOC stated that it will “resolutely crack down on virtual currency speculation, as well as related financial activities and misbehavior, in order to protect people’s assets and maintain economic, financial, and social order.”

Virtual currency trading had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, and giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities,” according to the report.

China has shut down its cryptocurrency exchanges.

China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017.

Despite the crypto war, Chinese miners control nearly 80% of the market…

