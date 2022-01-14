Bitcoin price LIVE – Crypto stock price ‘to SKYROCKET to new highs’ following ‘crash’ as Jack Dorsey develops’mining system’

LIVE Bitcoin price – Crypto stock price ‘to SKYROCKET to new highs’ after ‘crash,’ as Jack Dorsey builds’mining system’

Despite a shaky start to 2022, BITCOIN is expected to hit “new highs” this year.

Despite its recent vulnerability and the uncertainty surrounding it, some experts believe Bitcoin can reach a target value of (dollar)100,000.

“I still believe that the 100,000 price point is reasonable,” Hong Fang, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, told CNBC recently.

According to CoinDesk, Gavin Smith, CEO of Panxora, also expects a big bounceback for the coin.

It comes as former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that his new firm is working on an “open Bitcoin mining system.”

