Blackstone is investing $ 2 billion in Alnylam to support the development of drugs to silence genes

(Reuters) – Blackstone Group Inc. said Monday it invested $ 2 billion in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. through an equity-and-debt deal that gives the drugmaker a financial boost to develop its gene silencing therapies.

Alnylam, whose shares were almost 7% higher than Premarket Trading specializes in drug development using Nobel Prize-winning RNA interference (RNAi) technology and earlier this month agreed to develop treatments for the new corona virus with Vir Biotechnology Inc.

Blackstone announced on Monday that it had purchased 50% of the royalty for the worldwide sale of Alnylam’s cholesterol therapy inclisiran, which is currently under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Inclisiran, belongs to a class of drugs that inhibit one Protein known as PCSK9 was developed in collaboration with The Medicines Co, which was purchased from Novartis AG Earlier this year.

The private equity firm announced plans to grant committed payments of $ 1 billion to Alnylam, a temporary loan of up to $ 750 million, and to purchase $ 100 million of the drug company’s common stock.

Alnylam shares rose nearly 7% in premarket trading to $ 123.11.

Alnylam was the first drug company to receive US approval for treatment with RNAi technology that targets and “silences” specific genetic material, blocking the production of fatal proteins that cause disease.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni)