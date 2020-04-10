Blankfein, Minerd Differ in Thoughts About Fed Move to Buy Junk

(Bloomberg) — Lloyd Blankfein and Scott Minerd sounded off on Twitter Thursday after the Fed said it would support riskier assets like junk bonds as it moves to aid the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A few hours after the Fed said it would start buying some junk-rated corporate bonds, the former Goldman Sachs (NYSE: ) CEO acknowledged there would be a lot of “Monday morning quarterbacks” but said the right people were in place to steer the economy. Minerd, the co-founder and chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, didn’t seem so sure about the Fed’s decision.

