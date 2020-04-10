Block.one Will Vote With Its EOS in Clear Break From Previous Cautiousness

Block.one, the company that developed the backend of the network, is now taking a much more active role in it. Its stake of EOS tokens, previously left unused, will be used to vote for block producers ( BP (LON: )), according to an April 8 announcement.

The EOS network runs on EOSIO, a blockchain technology stack that Block.one also sells as an enterprise solution. The public network uses a form of distributed Proof-of-Stake consensus (dPoS), where blocks are created by entities voted by all stakeholders.

