Blockchains Still Lack Interoperability for Enterprise Use, WEF Says

Over the past few years, Blockchain technology integration has increased within a wide number of industries. As such, there are now hundreds of diverse blockchain networks in operation all over the world. For the most part, however, most of these Blockchains are not able to communicate with each other in a way that provides efficient use for enterprise solutions. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the current level of blockchain interoperability is still too low for such implementations.

On April 9, the WEF published a white paper on blockchain interoperability as part of its wider investigation into blockchain deployment for supply chains. Written in collaboration with the Big Four accounting firm, Deloitte, the paper highlights the need for interoperability, and explores the extent to which different blockchains can interact with each other in their present states.

