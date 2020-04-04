BMW recalls 7,157 motorbikes in China

BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. recalled 7,157 imported motorbikes from the Chinese market on Saturday, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall involved certain C400GT, C400X, G310GS, G310R motorbikes manufactured between April 23, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2019, said the statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The recall was issued over concerns that the pistons in brake calipers of the affected motorcycles might corrode when the vehicles are driven in cold climates that use road salts, possibly leading to crashes or rear-end collisions in extreme cases.

The statement said the auto company will swap brake calipers of the affected vehicles for new ones free of charge, adding that the first batch of new components will arrive in China during the middle of the first quarter.