BMW tightens investments due to corona pandemic

The carmaker BMW also suffered noticeably from the consequences of the corona pandemic in the first quarter and wants to cut back investments significantly.

At the end of the day, Munich’s 574 million euros were almost as profitable as in the weak prior-year period, as the Dax group announced on Wednesday. However, this was mainly due to the fact that a year ago a provision worth 1.4 billion euros was incurred for a possible cartel payment in the car division. CFO Nicolas Peter said that BMW plans to push investments from 5.7 billion to below 4 billion euros this year.

Consolidated sales rose surprisingly by 3.5 percent to EUR 23.3 billion in the first three months, despite a significant drop in car sales, which was due to internal charges. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes also more than doubled due to the provision a year ago at EUR 1.38 billion. Nevertheless, BMW only achieved an operating margin of 1.3 percent in its core business with cars – the day before, the Group had also lowered the forecast for the full year to 0 to 3 percent.

CEO Oliver Zipse said: “The situation remains serious.” The effects of the corona crisis are likely to be particularly pronounced only in the current second quarter.

Vacancies are to be cut

Because of the pandemic, BMW initially shut down its plants in China, then in Europe and North America. Sales fell 21 percent to 477,000 cars in the first quarter. BMW is carefully ramping up its production step by step, but meanwhile “it turns out that the sales situation in important markets does not return to normal after a few weeks”. The recovery will take longer than initially planned and “affect the entire automotive industry in the medium term,” said the auto company. BMW’s sales figures are likely to be “significantly lower than last year” this year.

BMW now wants to cut jobs by not filling vacant positions. BMW employs 90,000 people in Germany. In April, 31,000 of them were on short-time work.

