BMW to recall 3-series vehicles from China over airbag defect

BMW Brilliance Co. and BMW (China) Automotive Trading Ltd. will recall 4,827 3-series vehicles from the Chinese market due to defective airbags, according to the country’s top quality watchdog.

The recall, set to begin on May 1, will involve 4,193 domestically-made sedans manufactured between July 11, 2003 and May 18, 2005, and 634 imported cars produced between Nov. 18, 1999 and Feb. 23, 2006, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website.

Defective Takata airbag inflators of the affected vehicles may rupture and send sharp metal fragments into occupants, resulting in serious injury or death.

These same vehicles were part of a previous recall in 2013 and 2014 in which defective Takata airbag inflators were temporarily replaced until permanent ones became available. Therefore, although vehicle owners had the interim repair performed, the airbag inflators remained at the risk of exploding after long-term exposure to high humidity and high temperatures.

The two auto companies promised to recall the affected vehicles again and replace the defective airbags free of charge, according to the statement.