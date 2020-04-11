Boeing hires Lazard, Evercore to assess state aid or private loans: source

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Co has mandated investment banks Lazard and Evercore Inc to investigate potential US government support or private sector loans, a person informed about the issue confirmed on Friday.

The largest U.S. aircraft manufacturer last month requested at least $ 60 billion in loan guarantees from the U.S. government for itself and other U.S. aerospace manufacturers to help the competitive industry cope with a corona virus outflow.

“We’ll meet with Boeing,” President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday. “Boeing hasn’t asked for help yet, but I think they probably will … We can’t let anything happen to Boeing.”

Boeing did not respond immediately.

Boeing has determined that typically 70% of its revenue goes to its 17,000 suppliers, and has told lawmakers that the entire U.S. aviation sector could collapse without any significant support.

“This is not a good time to sell planes,” Trump said, adding that the US will ensure that “Boeing is strong again.”

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Boeing had hired the two investment banks.

The U.S. Congress provided $ 17 billion in direct loans to national security companies that could be used by Boeing. Boeing could also participate in a US Federal Reserve finance program supported by the Treasury, and an analyst said it could raise up to $ 11.25 billion under a facility.

This week, Boeing ceased production of its 787 aircraft at its plants in South Carolina and extended production operations at its plants in Washington State indefinitely.

Last week, Reuters reported that Boeing, citing sources, was considering drastic cuts in large-scale production following a slump in demand for the industry’s largest jetliners.

Boeing airline customers have postponed picking up new aircraft and pre-delivery down payment, exacerbating a crisis over years of earning the previously fast-selling Boeing 737 MAX jet after two fatal crashes. Boeing discontinued 737 production in January and announced this week that there are now two new software issues that need to be addressed before the aircraft can resume flights.

Last month, Boeing chief Dave Calhoun said he didn’t want the US Treasury to take a stake as a condition for government loans.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Sandra Maler and Rosalba O’Brien)