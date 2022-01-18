Bonds are being phased out in favor of private equity and real estate by pension funds.

In the face of falling bond yields, pension fund managers have shifted their investments to alternative assets.

Over the last 18 months, pension funds in Europe and the United States have been selling gilts and corporate bonds in favor of less traditional fixed-income assets like infrastructure and real estate.

A survey of institutional fund managers in Europe and the United States, who are responsible for £321 billion in individual savings, found that one in four had reduced their traditional fixed income allocation by up to 10% in the previous 18 months.

Half said they’ve reduced their bond exposure by 10% to 15%, and another 14% said they’ve sold out of fixed income even more aggressively.

Only 12% of the population has purchased bonds.

It is a departure from the traditional investment model for pension funds around the world, which has relied on bonds to provide capital protection and a steady income in the past.

This allowed schemes to meet their obligations to pay out annuities or pension drawdowns to individuals.

However, in the face of falling bond yields, fueled in part by central banks’ record-low interest rates, pension fund managers have turned to less traditional fixed-income assets like private equity, real estate, and structured credit products.

The outlook for gilts, treasuries, and corporate bonds, according to Oumar Diallo, CEO of Aeon Investments, which commissioned the survey, will be “mixed” for some time.

“Continued inflationary concerns and tightening monetary conditions following a sustained period of emergency stimulus introduced during the pandemic will put downward pressure on fixed income,” he said.

“However, with alternative credit’s increasingly attractive risk-adjusted returns, we expect to see more reallocation from traditional fixed-income investments into this space over the course of the year.”

Three out of five fund managers said strong equity performance prompted them to increase their allocation to this asset class, while roughly half said their decisions were influenced by persistently high inflation and low bond valuations.

According to a separate study conducted by investment consulting firm bfinance, 61% of insurers – many of which manage retail investors’ pension savings – plan to reduce their traditional fixed-income positions over the next year and a half, opting instead for asset classes such as emerging market debt, private debt, and equity.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

